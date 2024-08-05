Meta Announces Llama Impact Grants to Further AI Development

Meta has announced a new series of AI research grants, based on creative and novel uses of its Llama 3.1 model, as it looks to maximize the potential of AI in varying capacities.

As per Meta:

“We’re excited to announce applications are open for the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants. We’re seeking proposals that employ the new features and capabilities of our newest LLM model, Llama 3.1, for economically and socially impactful projects. Llama 3.1 incorporates previously unsupported languages (including French, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai) and is the only open source model that rivals the top AI models in general knowledge, steerability, reasoning, math, tool use and multilingual translation, so there’s enormous potential and we’re excited to see what people come up with.”

The initiative will see $2 million in grants allocated to the top projects, with a maximum of $500,000 per project, based on the judges’ findings.

In addition, Meta will also host a series of events around the world “to provide technical guidance and mentorship to prospective applicants.”

“These events will each focus on a theme that local stakeholders, such as civil society groups, businesses, NGOs and policymakers, feel is most urgent to address, including topics such as agriculture, scaled business solutions, health tech, cultural preservation and more.”

Meta says that attendees at each of these events will be considered for a specialized award of up to $100,000, in addition to being considered for the main Llama Impact Grants.

The initiative expands Meta’s push to democratize AI development and ensure the most viable, functional applications of the technology are supported.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently outlined the benefits of open-sourcing its AI technology for this reason:

“I believe that open source is necessary for a positive AI future. AI has more potential than any other modern technology to increase human productivity, creativity, and quality of life, and to accelerate economic growth while unlocking progress in medical and scientific research. Open source will ensure that more people around the world have access to the benefits and opportunities of AI, that power isn't concentrated in the hands of a small number of companies, and that the technology can be deployed more evenly and safely across society.”

Meta’s Impact Grants align with this logic, and will provide more opportunities for both developers and Meta to advance their projects.

It’ll be interesting to see what projects come out of the process and where Meta finds new opportunities for AI development.

Those interested can learn more about Meta’s Llama Impact Grants here.