Meta Expands Instagram API to Incorporate Creator Accounts, User Tagging in Reels

Meta’s expanding the options available via the Instagram API, which will enable third-party platforms to offer more posting functionality within their apps.

First off, third-party developers will now be able to offer content publishing via Instagram Creator accounts, in addition to business profiles in the app. That means that if you have a Creator account, your favorite third-party platforms will soon be able to facilitate direct IG publishing, making it easier to manage your content from a central dashboard, as opposed to having to post to each individually.

Meta will also now enable user tagging and original audio re-naming within Reels via the API.

“The user tagging feature will enable developers to allow users to tag one or more users during the Reels publishing process via the IG Content Publishing API. This feature works the same way as in Instagram’s first-party interfaces. Tagged users will see the Reel published in their tagged tab on their profile and receive a notification. The ‘Original Audio’ rename feature will enable developers to allow users to change the default ‘Original Audio’ name for any original audio they own when creating a Reel via the Instagram Reels API.”

Meta says that these were some of the most highly requested features by the partners who made integrations with the API for Reels, providing more capacity to manage your Reels content via third-party apps.

Finally, Meta’s also increased the limit of daily media posts per account from 25 to 50 posts across all media types (including Reels, Stories and Feed Posts).

This will provide more capacity to post relevant updates to IG via the API, which will add more flexibility into the process.

The added functionalities will make it easier to manage your IG presence via an external dashboard, which will enhance your management options, while also giving you access to custom stats and insights, dependent on the tools you use.

It’ll take some time for developers to integrate these new functionalities, but you can expect to see them in your social management apps sometime soon.

You can read more about the latest Instagram developer updates here.