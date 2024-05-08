TikTok Announces New Campaign and Creative Optimization Webinar

Looking for ways to improve your TikTok marketing approach?

This will help.

TikTok has announced a new, free marketing webinar, which will dig into content creation, production techniques, campaign optimization, and more.

As per TikTok:

“If you're starting out on TikTok, this webinar will teach you how to generate content ideas, produce content easily as well as optimize for creative performance. We'll walk you though what creative tools you can easily leverage to grow with TikTok. Whether you're a seasoned professional or new to working with creators for creator-led content, this webinar promises to offer unique perspectives and actionable advice for small-medium sized brands.”

The session, to be held via Zoom on May 16th, will feature a range of TikTok experts, and could be a valuable opportunity to learn more about TikTok campaign optimization and content approaches.

If, of course, you’re looking to invest more into TikTok marketing.

Given the looming U.S. sell-off bill, which could result in a ban of the app, some brands may be a little hesitant to spend too much time and money on building a TikTok presence. I still suspect that, eventually, cooler heads will prevail, and TikTok will remain in the U.S., either by successfully challenging the bill or committing to a sell-off. But even so, there is logically some trepidation among marketers at present as to whether TikTok should remain a focus.

But if that’s not a concern, and you’re looking to get all that you can out of your TikTok campaigns, then this may be the webinar for you.

TikTok’s Creative Made Simple” webinar will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 11am BST (12pm CEST/ 1pm EEST/ 3pm GMT+4).

You can register for the event here.