Meta launches creator assistant chatbot

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Meta has launched an artificial intelligence-powered creator assistant chatbot, which aims to help creators understand what to post, when to post, and more. The new chatbot offers customized advice and tips on how creators can maximize their Facebook and Instagram presences.

Creator assistant, which is now available within the creator dashboard on Facebook, enables creators to post questions in a messaging interface and glean insights based on content trends.

As explained by Meta: “Creating great content is only part of your job as a creator. Between analyzing performance, figuring out what to post next, and trying to make sense of your numbers, it can feel like you need a whole team behind you. That's why we built creator assistant: a conversational AI tool in your dashboard that acts as a personalized creative partner, built right into your Facebook workflow.”

Meta said its creator assistant will be able to provide content performance analysis and tips on what’s trending, in order to guide the creative process.

The chatbot will also learn from interactions, allowing it to further refine its recommendations and notes.

“Unlike general-purpose AI tools, creator assistant understands your specific Facebook presence: your audience, your engagement trends, and your top-performing content,” Facebook said. “You don't have to copy-paste stats or explain your niche. Just ask what you want to know and get guidance that's specific to you and your community.”

That could be a valuable tool within the creative process, helping creators analyze and interpret trends, and cut down on research time.

Though there may also be a risk that it could make content more generic, by prompting creators to post about trending topics, and providing guidance that leads to replicated material, in line with what’s working.

The idea, as with all AI tools, is that creators will need to take these nots as a guide, in order to come up with creative takes and variations based on these insights. But it could also homogenize content approaches to some degree, by pointing to what creators should post about at any given time.

But additional insight into what’s trending should be a valuable addition. Notes on what’s working, without having to dig into the data, could also be helpful.

And given that these insights are powered by actual trends across Meta’s apps, that could be a valuable indicator of likely performance.

Meta’s creator assistant is rolling out to eligible creators in the U.S., Canada and India beginning June 3. Creators can check if they have access via their creator dashboard on the Facebook mobile app.

Meta said that it will be expanding availability to more creators and regions over the coming weeks.