Meta launches pop-ups in Best Buy stores

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Meta is taking the next steps into consumer products, with the launch of a new series of Meta Labs pop-up locations in Best Buy stores in the U.S. and Canada.

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As explained by Meta: “We’re excited to bring the Meta Lab retail experience to Best Buy with over 50 dedicated experiential Meta Lab spaces launching soon inside of Best Buy locations across the United States and in Canada. Each Meta Lab @ Best Buy is a sleek, roughly 900-square-foot ‘store-in-store’ designed for hands-on discovery, where people can explore Meta's expansive lineup of AI glasses and VR headsets through interactive demos, smart mirrors, personalized fittings and more — all with support from dedicated Meta Sales Specialists.”

Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered glasses are clearly the focus, as Meta looks to expand its “personal superintelligence” push, providing always-on, always-present access to its AI tools to assist in daily tasks.

And that push is already yielding results. In February, CNBC reported that 7 million pairs of Meta’s AI glasses were sold in 2025, up from 2 million sales in 2023 and 2024 combined.

The boost in interest is likely due to the re-framing of its glasses around AI, with Meta pushing more AI functionality into the device, as the company looks to capitalize on broader hype to drive take-up.

The Meta Lab experience will include various displays dedicated to its expanding AI glasses range. Meanwhile, Meta is also reportedly working on an AI-powered pendant as another means to provide AI guidance for everyday use.

Meta’s VR units are also part of the display, though Meta has seemingly been deprioritizing its VR push of late.

Indeed, last week, Meta enlisted Snapchat’s former director of creator partnerships to lead a new push to get more celebrities and influencers to wear its AI glasses.

That effort has already chalked up a significant win, with pop star Doja Cat modeling her own custom Meta AI glasses this week.

Meta is also planning to launch its own AR-enabled glasses sometime next year. These new displays will provide ample opportunity to connect with consumers and build hype for Meta’s evolving products.

Meta said that its Meta Labs experience will be rolling out beginning this month.