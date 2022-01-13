Meta Outlines Policy Requirements for Businesses Looking to Advertise and Sell on its Platforms

As it seeks to expand its push into online shopping, Meta has shared a reminder of its various eCommerce and shopping policies, which apply to all businesses and individuals that are looking to sell products and services in its apps, either through Facebook and Instagram Shops, via Facebook Pages or IG profiles, or on Facebook Marketplace.

The refresher serves as a good prompt for brands to re-affirm that they’re clear on their obligations on this front.

As you can see in this overview, Meta has various policies in place to protect on-platform shoppers, and varying requirements for those looking to sell, which, if you are looking to use its apps for such purpose, are important to understand, in order to avoid falling foul of the rules.

For direct reference:

All of these policies have been recently updated to refer to ‘Meta’ not Facebook, though the regulations remain unchanged. Meta’s also removing a range of detailed ad targeting options that relate to potentially problematic issues and causes later this month, which will impact some of these regulations, but overall, the main policy blocks and business requirements are fairly steady, with the links here connecting you through to the relevant permalinks for each policy document.

It’s a good reminder to stay up to date with these requirements, and ensure that your business is compliant. And with Meta set to make a bigger push on eCommerce throughout 2022, it may well be worth familiarizing yourself with the rules, particularly if your business operates in a regulated category.