Meta Provides Tips on How to Maximize Your Carousel Ads [Infographic]

Still considering your options for your holiday promotions?

Carousel ads on Facebook and Instagram could be a valuable driver, leaning into the side-swiping, narrative flow of Stories, while also promoting a range of products, all in one unit.

Providing your audience with multiple options can be a great way to engage them in-stream, while also showcasing more of what your brand has on offer.

And if you are considering carousel ads, then this guide is for you. Meta has put together an overview of essential carousel ads tips, which could help you maximize your promotional performance.

You can learn more about Meta’s carousel ads here.

Note: Meta’s carousel ads can be shown in multiple placements across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Meta Audience Network.