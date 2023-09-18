 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Provides Tips on How to Maximize Your Carousel Ads [Infographic]

Published Sept. 18, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Still considering your options for your holiday promotions?

Carousel ads on Facebook and Instagram could be a valuable driver, leaning into the side-swiping, narrative flow of Stories, while also promoting a range of products, all in one unit.

Providing your audience with multiple options can be a great way to engage them in-stream, while also showcasing more of what your brand has on offer.

And if you are considering carousel ads, then this guide is for you. Meta has put together an overview of essential carousel ads tips, which could help you maximize your promotional performance.

You can learn more about Meta’s carousel ads here.

Note: Meta’s carousel ads can be shown in multiple placements across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Meta Audience Network.

Instagram carousel ads

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sarah Myles from McDonalds to Keynote PRNEWS’ Proving PR Performance on October 4 in NYC
From PRNEWS
September 18, 2023
Mail Blaze introduces AI content generation within their email marketing platform - an industr…
From Mail Blaze
September 14, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell