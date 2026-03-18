Meta rolls out Manus AI assistance tools for marketers

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Meta announced some new integrations of Manus’ artificial intelligence tools within its various business and ad offerings, which will offer more automated guidance and insight, based on the Manus system’s advanced understanding of task requirements.

Manus, which Meta acquired in January, builds AI agents that can undertake tasks on users’ behalf, including coding, market research and data analysis.

And now, Meta advertisers will be able to tap into these capabilities within Meta’s various business offerings, including Meta Ads Manager, Instagram Creator Marketplace and more.

In Ads Manager, Manus will be able to analyze ad performance, and offer actionable recommendations on how to improve your Meta ads approach.

Manus will also be able to provide visual overviews and other insights to help analyze Meta Ads performance, which could enable users to better identify gaps in their approach, as well as potential opportunities.

On Instagram's Creator Marketplace, Manus will be able to evaluate creator and audience alignment to help businesses identify the best partners for their marketing objectives.

Manus will also be able to provide business users with notes on how to create better Instagram content, including performance analysis, which Meta says “eliminates the friction between creation and distribution on Instagram.”

Manus is also coming to the WhatsApp Business platform, where it will function as a project partner for “deep work, automation, and professional-grade results.”

Meta says that Manus’ AI agents will work in the background, connecting various tools to help marketers achieve their goals, by providing guidance and task management capabilities.

Meta says that the addition of Manus AI automation tools will reduce the need to switch between apps and tools for different tasks, streamlining workflows and performance.

As per Meta: “A potential client messages you on WhatsApp? Send it to Manus to check your calendar, pull up your pricing, and draft a professional response you can send in seconds. Planning a project? Send a voice note to Manus to create a to-do list.”

The idea is that Manus’ AI agents are advanced enough to be able to undertake many of these tasks without human supervision, which could be a massive time saver, so long as the outputs are indeed correct.

AI tools are still far from perfect in this respect, with most still requiring a significant amount of human oversight to ensure the outputs are aligned with what users need. That’s especially true in a professional context, as you don’t want to be sending out incorrect information, or spamming people with junk, or sinking money into a strategy that doesn’t actually drive results.

Meta is confident that Manus’ tools are advanced enough to minimize any pitfalls of this type, which should mean that these options provide value for marketers' efforts.