 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Says That it is Working to Remove That Annoying Chirp Sound When You’re Scrolling Facebook

Published Feb. 13, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Hey, have you noticed that your Facebook feed is making a lot more noise than usual lately?

You’re not alone. Many users have noted the new sounds coming out of the app after the most recent update, which many have also found to be extremely annoying.

Never fear, this is not a new addition designed to maximize attention in the app. Well, not a deliberate one, anyway.

As per Meta spokesperson Andy Stone:

So it’s a glitch of some kind, which Meta is fixing.

So it won’t be annoying you for too long.

As Stone notes, the fix for the issue should be rolling out to all users very soon.

No more of that stupid chirp.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Social rapidly replacing TV as America’s primary news source: YouGov's media report
From YouGov America
January 25, 2024
BiCupid is the Largest Dating App for Bisexual Singles & Couples
From BiCupid
January 31, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Facebook
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell