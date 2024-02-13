Meta Says That it is Working to Remove That Annoying Chirp Sound When You’re Scrolling Facebook

Hey, have you noticed that your Facebook feed is making a lot more noise than usual lately?

You’re not alone. Many users have noted the new sounds coming out of the app after the most recent update, which many have also found to be extremely annoying.

why or how facebook thought that adding a chirp sound on every scroll is a good idea is beyond me — richmond sim (@rcsofficial) February 13, 2024

Never fear, this is not a new addition designed to maximize attention in the app. Well, not a deliberate one, anyway.

As per Meta spokesperson Andy Stone:

Hearing a chirping noise while scrolling through your Facebook Feed on your iPhone? It’s not you, it’s us! And it’s an unfortunate technical error that we're in the process of fixing. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 13, 2024

So it’s a glitch of some kind, which Meta is fixing.

So it won’t be annoying you for too long.

As Stone notes, the fix for the issue should be rolling out to all users very soon.

No more of that stupid chirp.