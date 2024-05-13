Key Concerns About Online Shopping [Infographic]

What concerns you most about shopping online?

Virtually every social media platform has tried to incorporate in-stream shopping elements, yet hesitancy around buying online has slowed take-up, thus limiting opportunities both for sellers and the platforms.

So what’s the hang up? Most of us now make at least some payments online, yet others we feel less confident about.

To glean some insight into this, the team from Spokeo recently surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers to note their key concerns about online shopping.

You can check out the full survey report here, but below are some of the key notes from the data.

Some valuable notes for your eCommerce approach.