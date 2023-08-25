Meta Shares Lead Generation Ad Tips [Infographic]

Looking for ways to generate more leads from Facebook?

This could help. Meta has published a new overview of its lead gen ad option for Facebook, including Lead Ads, Message Ads and Call Ads, which all prompt viewers to get in touch, driving that key first step.

Each could be a valuable consideration for your holiday marketing push. In the below graphic, Meta outlines the key elements of each to assist in your thought process.

Worth considering. You can check out Meta’s original overview post here.