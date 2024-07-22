Meta’s Added a New Way To Incorporate Offers Into Your Ads

Meta’s added another way to incorporate offers into your ads, with an updated URL ingestion process that will detect existing offers listed on your site.

As you can see in this example, posted by Meta ads expert Jon Loomer, Meta’s added a new element to the ad setup process that detects offers based on the URL you enter for your campaign.

Meta will then be able to showcase any discounts and/or promo codes found on your site within your promotions, with the system also able to display these elements to viewers when it detects they’re more likely to respond to them (based on previous ad activity).

To be clear, Meta has enabled brands to include special offers in their ads for years, in different forms, but this new process will be able to automatically detect available offers and showcase them on a variable basis.

You’ll also be able to edit your offers within the campaign set-up, giving you more control over the display.

It could be a handy way to enhance your Facebook and IG ads, in line with Meta’s automated detection processes, which are always improving. Indeed, many advertisers are seeing strong performance with Meta’s Advantage+ automated campaigns, which are effectively now able to automate the entire process, from ad creation to targeting, without you having to do much of anything yourself.

I mean, that does also require you to put your trust in Meta’s systems to target the right potential customers for your campaigns. But it could be an interesting consideration for your testing, especially as we head towards the holiday push.

You can learn more about Meta’s evolving ad automation tools in its latest guide.