Meta’s Testing a Standalone AI Video App

Do you want to scroll through an endless feed of soulless, AI-generated video content?

Well, then have I got good news for you. Following on from the success of its AI-powered “Vibes” video feed that it built into its Meta AI app, which exclusively displays AI-generated clips, Meta has announced that it's now testing a standalone Vibes app, with the initial version now available in Brazil and Mexico.

The standalone full-screen video app breaks out Vibes' AI video feed from the other elements of the Meta AI app, which largely relate to pairing Meta’s AI glasses to your device.

So, essentially, it's like TikTok, but every clip is AI.

As per Meta (via Platformer):

“Following the strong early traction of vibes in Meta AI, we are testing a standalone app to build on that momentum. We’ve seen that users are increasingly leaning into the format to create, discover and share AI generated video with friends. This standalone app provides a dedicated home for that experience, offering people a more focused and immersive environment.”

As you can see in these examples, Meta has added a range of editing and customization options to Vibes since its initial launch in September last year, which it says has helped it gain momentum.

Indeed, last week, as part of its Q4 earnings report, Meta reported that content being generated via its Meta AI app tripled year-over-year in Q4 2025.

Though that last stat is a little skewed, because as noted, Meta only released the Vibes feed in the Meta AI app in September, which means that people didn’t have a simple way to generate video content like this till Q4. So, I don’t know, it seems a little misleading to be like “usage increased rapidly after we made it available to users,” but either way, Meta is clearly happy with the momentum of its AI-generated feed, which is why it’s now looking to give it specific focus.

Though it does feel a little defeatist, and really, a little counter to the real aims of social media, in facilitating human connection.

Generative AI tools are interesting, no doubt, as a technological achievement, and they do provide a means for people to explore ideas in all new ways, which, for some, could help them bring engaging concepts to life.

But it’s also not human, and for the most part, not original, which does limit the creative capacity in this respect.

By their nature, generative AI tools are derivative, regurgitating other content that already exists, and for the most part, it lacks that human touch, the soul, I guess, that makes human-created content truly compelling.

Though, really, it primarily comes down to the concept. You can have all the AI tools that do all the things for you, but if your idea sucks, the end result is going to suck, no matter how good it might look. That’s where AI slop becomes a problem, because most ideas are not good, and most people don’t have the capacity to come up with great, engaging, creative videos. But now they can produce content at such scale, and just keep throwing their every concept at the wall, that so much just won’t stick, and will end up forming a huge pile that all of us will have to sift through.

Essentially, I feel like Meta’s approach here should be to encourage the use of generative AI in alignment with human input, as opposed to putting more focus on generating purely AI-generated content. A dedicated AI content feed seems like the opposite of where we should be headed, in terms of creating tools that facilitate human interaction, but then again, Meta’s also investing hundreds of billions into AI development, so it makes sense that Zuck and Co. would want to be like “hey, check out all the cool things that you can do with this.”

But it does feel like non-creative engineers are trying to make creativity more systematic, and therefore more accessible to everyone. But creativity is not rooted in raw logic, it’s the expression of the human soul, the translation of people’s lived experience, which enables the reader or viewer to see and feel things from another perspective.

True creativity is the closest we can get to experiencing the world in somebody else’s mind. Can AI possibly replicate that?