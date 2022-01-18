New Report Highlights the Rise of Social Media Shopping [Infographic]

While eCommerce has seen a big rise over the past two years as a result of the pandemic, social media platforms have also been working to get in on the action, by providing more direct buying options in-stream, helping users to both find and buy items without ever leaving their apps.

But are consumers getting more comfortable with in-stream shopping, and providing their payment details direct to each platform?

It would seem that they are, according to the latest research from The Influencer Marketing Factory, which surveyed over 1000 US consumers in early December last year to get their perspectives on social commerce - which, as IMF notes, is direct, in-stream buying, not referring users to a third-party website for purchase.

Of specific note - 57% of respondents indicated that they have made a purchase during a live-stream. That’s another indicator as to why Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok are all investing in live-stream commerce as a way to push their own shopping options.

Evolving user behaviors is key, getting people so used to paying money within social apps that shopping becomes second nature. Expect to see a bigger push on in-stream payments, in varying form (subscriptions, donations, etc.) as each platform looks to prompt more in-app spending, with a view towards encouraging direct shopping.

And based on these stats, that push will indeed yield benefits.

You can check out the infographic summary below, while you can download The Influencer Marketing Factory’s full report here.