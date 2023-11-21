New Report Looks at Why Users Are Hesitant To Make Purchases in Social Apps [Infographic]

While commerce hasn’t become a common element of social media app usage thus far, at least in Western nations, purchases via social apps are increasing, with a growing number of people now seemingly more willing to buy in-stream, even if they prefer dedicated commerce platforms.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by The Influencer Marketing Factory, for which, the Influencer Marketing Factory team interviewed 1,000 U.S. consumers to get their insights into why they shop online, and why not, and how the current trends are looking.

Every social app would love to tap into this, and get more people spending in their apps, providing more revenue potential, but the below insights shine more light on why this hasn’t happened as yet.

In summary, most consumers are still hesitant to trust social platforms when it comes to in-stream transactions, preferring the security and assurance of dedicated shopping platforms instead.

That remains a key hurdle, and with so many people being scammed via social platforms, it'll take some time for that to ease. But maybe, we are seeing a gradual shift.

There’s a heap more info in the full report. You can check out the full data here, or take a look at the infographic below.