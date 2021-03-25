New Study Looks at Instagram Engagement Rates, Based on Analysis of 102 Million Business Posts [Infographic]

Looking to get a sense of how well your Instagram posts are doing, in comparison to everybody else?

The team from Socialinsider recently teamed up with Sked Social to analyze over 102 million Instagram business posts, comparing performance over time, to get a sense of the latest engagement benchmarks in the app.

The research reveals some interesting insights, including:

Instagram's overall engagement rate is now on line with the same from 2019, following a spike during the first half of 2020. That spike in engagement was likely caused by the pandemic, and appears to have now normalized

Carousel posts generate the most engagement, particularly for smaller accounts (under 5k followers)

Short captions (>10 words) generally work best, though longer captions of 30 words or more work better on video posts

People are more likely to comment on video posts

You can check out the full report here, or take a look at the infographic summary below. Some handy insights for your IG planning.