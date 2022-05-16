 Skip to main content
New Survey Looks at the Top Tools and Apps Used by Digital Marketing Professionals [Infographic]

Published May 16, 2022
What are the best digital marketing tools and apps, in your experience?

There’s a huge range of options to choose from, each with their own value and utility, but the top, most-used apps in your arsenal can save you a heap of time, and become essential elements of your process.

To glean some more insight into this, the team from Unsupervised recently surveyed 750 US-based marketers to get their thoughts on what they find most challenging in their work day, where they’re looking to grow moving forward, and what tools they’ve found most useful to optimize their efforts.

There are some interesting notes here, and some great tools to check out – you can read the full report from Unsupervised here or check out the infographic summary below.

Infographic of key challenges and apps for marketers

