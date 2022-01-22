New Survey Shows that Social Media Users are Increasingly Concerned About Data Privacy [Infographic]

Are you more concerned about the security of your online information than you were last year?

A raft of high profile hacks, along with reports of data misuse, have sparked a new wave of debate over how social platforms utilize the information that you submit, or how it can be made available to others. And according to a new survey by Go Verizon, more people are now considering what they can do about it, and how they can better protect themselves online.

Go Verizon surveyed 1,000 Americans to get their direct insights into how they feel about data security and online safety.

Some of the key findings:

81% of people are more concerned about their social privacy than they were last year

53% of social media users create unique passwords for each of their accounts

69% have deleted or thought of deleting a social media account because of recent social media data breaches

Certainly, there has been some cause for concern, but is that enough of a push to get you to delete your accounts entirely?

Some interesting insights – check out the below infographic summary for more.