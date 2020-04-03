People Are Spending 20% More Time in Apps During the COVID-19 Lockdowns [Report]

In what will likely come as no surprise, people are spending a lot more time using apps amid the COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.

According to the latest report from App Annie, daily time spent in apps on Android devices increased 20% year-over-year in Q1 2020, while consumer spending in both iOS and Android apps was also up 15% and 5% respectively, setting a new record for in-app spending for a single quarter at $23.4 billion worldwide.

As per App Annie:

"Time spent in apps in Italy grew 30% in March from Q4 2019, while France, Germany, and the US have all had 15%, 10% and 10% growth respectively. With governments across the world implementing more stringent measures, we expect to see time spent further increase globally. "

All social apps have reported increased usage and engagement - and again, given that we're all locked in our homes, and looking for a means to stay connected with the outside world, that comes as little surprise. But it's interesting to note the specifics of such, and the increases in in-app spending as a result of the various quarantining measures across the world.

If you're looking to connect with audiences, the data would suggest that social apps are where you should be looking, and that the opportunities right now are significant for those in a position to push campaigns.

In terms of app-specific performance, TikTok continues to hold its spot at the top of the downloads chart.

Likee also continues to maintain its position in the top 10 - which is interesting considering the app is focused on making a larger push into western markets in 2020.

Note, too, that TikTok has gained some ground in terms of in-app spending. Much of that, of course, comes from China, where Douyin, the local version of the app, generates significant revenue from eCommerce integrations, which are currently not part of the app outside of the Chinese market. In February, Douyin spending accounted for 91% of TikTok's total revenue, which indicates the significance of Chinese users in this stat.

App Annie additionally notes that video chat apps Zoom and Houseparty have also gained significant traction amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. The data shows that Zoom is now the top-ranked business app on iOS in 141 markets, while Houseparty's downloads grew 735x over the last week of March.

The increased focus on video connection tools has already lead to launch of various upgraded video features from Facebook and Instagram, and it'll be interesting to see if such tools are able to capitalize on the increased attention, and become more significant considerations in the app and social space beyond the COVID-19 restrictions.

Again, the numbers highlight significant opportunity to connect with audiences right now - with fewer advertisers in the market, and more people spending more time in apps, it could provide a great opportunity to boost brand awareness, and reach people looking for information and products online. Not all businesses are in a position to do this, of course, and you need to maintain awareness of the broader global concerns in your outreach efforts. But it may be worth considering - and it could help to lessen the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out App Annie's full report here.