Pinterest adds Amazon Storefront linking

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Pinterest is making it easier to facilitate affiliate in-app marketing opportunities with a new Amazon Storefront linking option that will enable Amazon Storefront creators to easily add affiliate links to their Pins.

Amazon Storefront enables creators to set up their own shop of recommended products within Amazon’s system, so they can showcase these products to shoppers and earn commissions from related sales.

And now, Storefront users will easily be able to expand their promotions to Pins, boosting discovery potential across both platforms.

As explained by Pinterest: “With this feature, eligible creators will see their Amazon Storefront handle featured directly on their Pinterest profile, giving users another way to discover the products and recommendations from the creators they trust most.”

Pinterest said that the update will make it easier for creators to tag Amazon products on their Pins, with Pinterest automatically applying their Amazon affiliate information, “eliminating the need to manually add affiliate links or IDs.”

It could provide a valuable boost for Amazon’s affiliate scheme, while also giving creators more reasons to post to Pinterest and maintain their activity in the app.

Indeed, according to Pinterest, more than 50% of its 631 million monthly active users come to the platform to shop, leading to more than 80 billion searches in the app each month.

That’s a lot of potential reach for Amazon’s affiliate program. Meanwhile, simplified linking will make it easier to facilitate attributed sales within the app.

It’s another step in Pinterest’s broader shopping evolution, as it seeks to become the mall of the internet, facilitating broader discovery and shopping activity in-stream.