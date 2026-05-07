 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

Linkedin partners with Amazon Ads

The collaboration will let advertisers buy CTV ads targeting professional audiences via Amazon DSP.

Published May 7, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

LinkedIn announced a deal with Amazon that will enable connected TV advertisers to purchase LinkedIn ads via Amazon’s direct service marketplace, expanding the availability and accessibility of LinkedIn’s CTV offering.

Amazon’s DSP enables marketers to purchase ad campaigns on external networks, in order to extend their reach to new audiences. Now, LinkedIn will be added to that list of placements. This will also enable DSP users to target audiences via LinkedIn data, such as job title, industry and seniority.

As per Amazon: “For marketers already using Amazon DSP to plan, buy, and optimize full-funnel campaigns across streaming TV, display, online video, and audio, the solution adds previously unavailable LinkedIn targeting capabilities for CTV campaigns.”

LinkedIn’s CTV ads enable advertisers to expand their LinkedIn campaigns to a range of digital TV partners, including Paramount, Roku and Samsung ads. The offering extends LinkedIn campaigns beyond the platform and into people’s living rooms via big screen placements.

And these ads have proven effective.

LinkedIn previously shared research that showed that the majority of the B2B buying audience can be reached via CTV. This includes key decision makers who view CTV content.

As per LinkedIn: “LinkedIn's CTV Ads reach B2B audiences 2.2x more effectively than other CTV platforms and 4.3x more effectively than linear TV.”

LinkedIn added that advertisers who purchase CTV campaigns via Amazon DSP will have more choice in how they plan, buy, and measure their LinkedIn CTV campaigns.

This could be a valuable expansion of LinkedIn ads, enabling more brands to utilize the platform’s unique professional data set to reach the right audiences.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: LinkedIn

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
GamblingForum.org Highlights Rise of User-Reported Casino Experiences
From GamblingForum
April 24, 2026
GamblingForum logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in LinkedIn
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell