Linkedin partners with Amazon Ads

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LinkedIn announced a deal with Amazon that will enable connected TV advertisers to purchase LinkedIn ads via Amazon’s direct service marketplace, expanding the availability and accessibility of LinkedIn’s CTV offering.

Amazon’s DSP enables marketers to purchase ad campaigns on external networks, in order to extend their reach to new audiences. Now, LinkedIn will be added to that list of placements. This will also enable DSP users to target audiences via LinkedIn data, such as job title, industry and seniority.

As per Amazon: “For marketers already using Amazon DSP to plan, buy, and optimize full-funnel campaigns across streaming TV, display, online video, and audio, the solution adds previously unavailable LinkedIn targeting capabilities for CTV campaigns.”

LinkedIn’s CTV ads enable advertisers to expand their LinkedIn campaigns to a range of digital TV partners, including Paramount, Roku and Samsung ads. The offering extends LinkedIn campaigns beyond the platform and into people’s living rooms via big screen placements.

And these ads have proven effective.

LinkedIn previously shared research that showed that the majority of the B2B buying audience can be reached via CTV. This includes key decision makers who view CTV content.

As per LinkedIn: “LinkedIn's CTV Ads reach B2B audiences 2.2x more effectively than other CTV platforms and 4.3x more effectively than linear TV.”

LinkedIn added that advertisers who purchase CTV campaigns via Amazon DSP will have more choice in how they plan, buy, and measure their LinkedIn CTV campaigns.

This could be a valuable expansion of LinkedIn ads, enabling more brands to utilize the platform’s unique professional data set to reach the right audiences.