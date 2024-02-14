Pinterest Adds New Collaboration Features to Business Manager

After previewing its upcoming Business Manager refresh at its “Pinterest Presents” event in September last year, Pinterest is now rolling out its latest updates to the app, which will make it easier to manage your Pin campaigns through collaboration with other staff.

As you can see in this new intro pop-up, posted by social media expert Lindsey Gamble, some users are now getting access to the new Business Manager features.

Key updates include:

New collaboration tools to enable better workflow across your organization

The ability to reuse existing ad audiences between ad accounts

New “Asset Groups” for more segmented audience targeting

Improved network security with the capacity to require that staff implement 2FA

The main focus, as noted, is on collaboration, and enabling multiple participants to take part in a Pin campaign. Which could not only help in internal projects, but also when working with influencers, by giving you more ways to integrate content in-stream.

There are some handy updates here, and it could make things a lot easier in your Pin creation process.

Pinterest Business Manager is available to anyone with a Business profile in the app.

You can learn more about the latest Pinterest Business Manager updates here, while there’s also a Pinterest Academy training course on Business Manager here.