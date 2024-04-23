Pinterest Shares Insight Into Summer Travel Trends

With the warmer months approaching in the U.S., Pinterest has provided a new overview of rising travel trends in the app, which could be helpful for marketers seeking to tap into holiday-themed opportunities.

Because while it may not get the attention that other social platforms do, Pinterest remains a key destination for travel-based research.

As per Pinterest:

“With over one billion travel-related searches and over 10 billion travel saves in one year, Pinterest is full of ideas to get the most out of your next trip. 8 in 10 weekly Pinterest users turn to Pinterest when planning their summer escapades, and since last year, searches for “travel vision board” and “packing guide” have skyrocketed 210% and 480% respectively as travelers curate their bucket lists and gear up for unforgettable journeys.”

So what are the key travel trends for 2024?

First off, Pinterest says that “adventure travel” is getting more attention, which includes searches for “Scuba diving photography” (up +60%), “Mountaineering” (+40%), “Adventure camping” (+44%) and “Caving” (+40%) on the rise.

Also, water parks:

At the same time, quiet and solo travels have also been popular, including “Glamping aesthetic” (+260%), “Wellness retreat aesthetic” (+90%), “Cabin in the mountains” (+180%) and “National park” (+250%) seeing attention.

Pinterest also says that Pinners are looking for mysterious places to visit, with searches for “Haunted places” (+155%), “Ancient cities” (+75%) and “Places on earth that do not feel real” (+240%) attracting interest.

Road trips have also been popular, and could present marketing opportunities, with searches like “Comfy road trip outfit” (+250%), “What do bring on a road trip” (+66%) and “Road trip snacks” (+65%).

Finally, Pinterest has also highlighted some of the most popular destination-related searches at present:

“London lifestyle” (+340%)

“South African food” (+320%)

“Santorini party” (+300%)

“Goa nightlife” (+270%)

“Summer in Brazil” (+250%)

“Bali vibes” (+195%)

“History of Myanmar” (+170%)

“Rural India” (+100%)

“Singapore culture” (+100%)

“Morocco aesthetic” (+90%)

Not sure that all of these relate to travel specifically, but some additional insight into Pin trends nonetheless.

These are some handy notes, which could help to inform your marketing approaches for the holiday season, either on or off Pinterest.

But on Pinterest specifically, they could be particularly valuable, and if you are looking to connect with holidaymakers, these are some of the key trends of note.

You can read all of Pinterest’s summer travel trends here.