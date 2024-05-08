Pinterest Adds New Media buyer Certification Course

Pinterest has added another certification within its Pinterest Academy education element, with a new “Media Buyer” certification course now available to all users.

Pinterest’s Media Buyer certification will enable media pros to showcase their Pin expertise, and is available for free to all Pinterest Academy subscribers.

As explained by Pinterest:

“The Pinterest Media Buyer Certification exam measures and validates an individual’s job-related knowledge and real-life Pinterest ad platform experience. It’s designed to help marketers stand out across a competitive industry and get ahead in their career - with a Pinterest standard of advertising excellence.”

To get certified, participants will need to pass a 60-question multiple choice exam, covering a range of topics including campaign activation, optimization and ads reporting.

Participants will need to get a score of 70% or higher on the exam to achieve the certification. And if you fail, you’ll need to wait two weeks to attempt the exam again.

Pinterest says that the exam is intended for media buyers with two to five years of experience, including one to two years specifically using Pinterest advertising tools.

it’s the latest addition to Pinterest’s education platform, which it initially launched in 2019, providing a dedicated means to both improve your Pin knowledge, and showcase that via certifications and badges.

And with the platform now up to 518 million monthly active users, who predominantly come to the platform with high purchase intent, it may well be worth upping your Pin knowledge, and maximizing your campaigns in the app.