Pinterest Adds New Pronouns Field on Profiles, Launches New Support Initiatives for Pride Month

With Pride Month now underway, Pinterest has today launched a new campaign to showcase the inclusivity benefits and features of the platform, while it's also adding a new pronouns option on both personal and business accounts to help users better express their identity.

First off, Pinterest has today released its new 'Show Your True Colors' campaign which aims to highlight the benefits the platform can provide for LGBTQ+ users.

As the video shows, Pinterest has played a key role for many LGBTQ+ people in providing connection, and enabling them to explore their sexuality, and personality, in new and inclusive ways.

Pinterest notes that interest in LGBTQ+ related content has steadily increased in recent times.

"Every year, people increasingly come to Pinterest to show their Pride and LGBTQ+ flags are a recognizable way to celebrate and show the world who they are. Searches on “bisexual pride flag” (up 5x), “genderfluid flag” (up 4.5x), “lesbian flag” (up 4x) or “asexual flag” (up 3x)1 continue to grow in popularity year over year."

In addition to this, Pinterest also notes that searches for things like "coming out cake” (+2.5x), “coming out party” (+67%) and “coming out photoshoot” (+44%) are also steadily rising year-after-year, which underlines the important role that the platform can play in supporting the community, and helping to facilitate inclusion and connection.

Furthering this, Pinterest is also adding a new gender pronouns option on both personal and business profiles, which will enable users to better define their identity in the app.

As you can see here, the new Pronouns field, which will soon be available in your account settings, will provide a range of identification options that you can assign to your presence. Most social platforms now have similar options, with Instagram and LinkedIn adding their own pronouns fields to user accounts recently.

Which is important, because people should be free to represent themselves as they choose, and while it may seem like a minor option to those who don't choose to use it, it's a very big deal to those who have had ongoing challenges with identity, and gaining acceptance for such among friends and peers.

In addition to this, Pinterest will highlight content from LGBTQ+ creators on the Today tab throughout the month, while search terms related to “Pride” on the platform will also appear in rainbow text.

And finally, on June 23rd, Pinterest is hosting a global virtual event "designed to drive inspiration and conversation around being a LBGTQ+ Creator and business".

"All creators on Pinterest can join educational and inspirational sessions to spark creativity and learn more about what it means to be a LGBTQ+ Creator and business. Creators such as the actress, model and activist Dominique Jackson and the American fashion designer Christian Siriano will be participating."

As its new campaign shows, the LGBTQ+ community is important to Pinterest, and the platform plays an key role in connecting related groups. Which is why it's important for Pinterest to recognize this, and these new features, particularly the pronouns option, will be significant.

The pronouns option is rolling out to both business and personal accounts over the coming weeks.