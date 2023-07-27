 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Pinterest Announces 2023 ‘Pinterest Presents’ Advertiser Showcase Event

Published July 27, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Pinterest is hosting its annual ‘Pinterest Presents’ advertiser summit in September, with attendees now able to register for the online event.

Pinterest Presents will see a range of Pinterest employees showcase the latest updates and innovations in the app, alongside a crew of entertainers to keep things lively.

As explained by Pinterest:

Buzzwords! Dramatic reveals! Executives trying to look relaxed on a stage! That’s the show you expect from other tech companies. But this is Pinterest. Join us for the must-watch global advertiser summit of the year.  Hear all the latest ways to reach your customers and grow your business from Pinterest CEO Bill Ready and new Chief Product Officer Sabrina Ellis.”

Sounds exciting, right? Yeah, I wouldn’t be betting on it being too much of a mind-blowing extravaganza, but as noted, Pinterest does have some high-profile talent on board to elevate the entertainment level.

Pinterest Presents

There’ll also be a lot of Pin reveals, including new features and ad tools, to consider. Previous events have seen Pinterest showcase new innovations in video pins, shopping tools, and more.

It could be worth tuning in. Pinterest Presents will be held on September 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

You can register for the event here.

Filed Under: Pinterest

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
3D Animation for Brand: Key Facts
From Blue Carrot
July 14, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Pinterest
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell