Pinterest Announces 2023 ‘Pinterest Presents’ Advertiser Showcase Event

Pinterest is hosting its annual ‘Pinterest Presents’ advertiser summit in September, with attendees now able to register for the online event.

Pinterest Presents will see a range of Pinterest employees showcase the latest updates and innovations in the app, alongside a crew of entertainers to keep things lively.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Buzzwords! Dramatic reveals! Executives trying to look relaxed on a stage! That’s the show you expect from other tech companies. But this is Pinterest. Join us for the must-watch global advertiser summit of the year. Hear all the latest ways to reach your customers and grow your business from Pinterest CEO Bill Ready and new Chief Product Officer Sabrina Ellis.”

Sounds exciting, right? Yeah, I wouldn’t be betting on it being too much of a mind-blowing extravaganza, but as noted, Pinterest does have some high-profile talent on board to elevate the entertainment level.

There’ll also be a lot of Pin reveals, including new features and ad tools, to consider. Previous events have seen Pinterest showcase new innovations in video pins, shopping tools, and more.

It could be worth tuning in. Pinterest Presents will be held on September 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

You can register for the event here.