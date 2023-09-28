Pinterest Announces Free Webinar on Campaign Optimization Tips

Looking to add Pinterest into your digital marketing mix for the holiday push?

This could help. Next week, Pinterest is running a free, hour-long webinar in which it will highlight a range of ways to maximize your Pin ad campaigns.

The “Path to Performance” webinar will be run by internal experts from Pinterest, who’ll cover four key elements of successful campaigns, based on analysis of past initiatives.

Pinterest says that it will cover:

How to a ccurately measure and optimize ad success

How to optimize your feed to reach the right audience

How to create separate campaigns for different stages of the funnel

How to increase engagement with better creative

It could be a valuable overview, and with Pinterest becoming a key destination for product discovery for over 465 million users, it is worth considering your Pin potential, and whether the platform could be of benefit in your promotions.

You can register to attend Pinterest’s “Path to Performance” webinar here.