Pinterest Expands ‘Shuffles’ Collage App to Nine More Regions

Pinterest is making its collage-based app Shuffles available in nine more regions, as it looks to capitalize on early interest in the option, and generate more reach for its main app in the process.

As per Pinterest:

“Causing a cult following when it first hit the App Store in 2022, Shuffles allows users to cut, overlap and add elements and animations to images from their camera roll or from Pinterest Pins. Today, Shuffles is expanding to nine additional countries, including Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.”

Pinterest first made Shuffles available to selected US users in August last year, before an expanded release to Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in November. Now, it’ll be available for download in these additional nations as well, which will broaden the user base for the app - and again, will see more users tapping into Pinterest via the tool

The main benefit for Pinterest here is that the images used in Shuffles collages are linked back to Pins. Users can share their Shuffles creations to connections in the app, or across other apps, including TikTok or IG, which essentially sees it act as a promotional vehicle for Pins.

You can either select images sourced from Pinterest, or take your own, with Pinterest’s system them scanning Pinterest for similar objects.

So, in effect, it’s a gateway into Pinterest, but an artistic one, which enables creative, engaging visuals that align with modern trends.

And Pinterest has also added some new tricks:

“We’ve developed our powerful new keyframe animation and added new creation and export features along with a smoother search and cut out experience. We also made discovery more inspiring with a personalized home feed and communication easier with better messaging functionality and the ability to find your friends.”

It’s a good way for Pinterest to generate more interest, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Shuffles gains more momentum as a result of this expansion.

Shuffles will be available to download in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands from this week.