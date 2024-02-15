Pinterest Highlights Key Color Trends for 2024

Which colors are going to dominate trends throughout 2024?

Pinterest has put together a new “Pinterest Palette” color trends overview, which is based on the dominant colors from Pins identified within its Pinterest Predicts report.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Our internal creative team, Pinterest’s House of Creative, analyzed the trends from Pinterest Predicts 2024 and distilled the search terms specifically related to color (i.e. “blue jellyfish,” “blue chrome nails,” “aqua makeup looks.”) We then pulled out the most persistent hues from the trending keywords. The team also did a deep dive into the cultural zeitgeist, digging into the worlds of fashion, interior design, graphic design and the culture at large to compare Pinterest’s data to the macro industry color trends.”

Based on this research, Pinterest has identified five key color palettes that will resonate with audiences this year:

Pinterest’s main colors are:

Gummy Pink

Desert Orange

Aqua Blue

Moss Green

Mocha Brown

For each color, Pinterest has provided an overview chart based on how it’s been used across Pins, including key product examples and search terms.

The aim of the guide is to help marketers better understand these trends, which could help to inform their creative approach throughout the year.

It could be an interesting way to enhance your content appeal. You can check out Pinterest’s full overview here, which also includes a downloadable PDF guide.