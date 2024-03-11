 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Pinterest Expands Body Type Search to More Users and Verticals

Published March 11, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

After testing out its new AI-powered “Body Type Filters” over the past few months, Pinterest is now expanding the roll out of its “Body Type Ranges” search filter to searches for women’s fashion and wedding ideas, which will make it easier for Pinners to find matches that more accurately represent their body type.

Pinterest body type search

As explained by Pinterest:

“Body type ranges put the power of choice in the hands of Pinterest users: When users search for women’s fashion or wedding inspiration, they will be prompted with a visual cue to select between four body type ranges to deliver customized search results that better reflect how they see themselves.”

The system is built on Pinterest’s proprietary AI technology, which uses body shape, size and form to identify various body types in over 3.5 billion images posted to the platform.

That then enables users to select the right shape that represents them, so that the search results shown are more inclusive and indicative for each individual. 

It’s the latest in Pinterest’s expanded diversity efforts, which also include its skin tone search filters and hair type discovery options. These features provide more personalization, and further enhance the user experience.

So rather than using AI as a novelty, Pinterest is trying to use the technology as an additive feature, which can better inform usage options.

It seems like a good option, which will increase both inclusion, as well as the accuracy of the results displayed.

Pinterest says that body type ranges for women’s fashion and wedding-related content are now available in the U.S., and are currently being tested in Canada. Pinterest further notes that body type ranges will roll out to men’s fashion later this year, and to new verticals and additional international markets "on an ongoing basis." 

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Survey Reveals Vast Generational Differences in Shopping Habits
From Whop
March 05, 2024
Linearity Introduces Game-Changing Animation Software for Social Media Marketers
From Linearity
March 08, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Pinterest
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell