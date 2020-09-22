Pinterest Launches New Holiday Hub and Marketing Guide to Assist with Holiday Campaigns

Christmas is now only 94 days away, and this week, Pinterest has launched its latest holiday marketing hub in order to help businesses tap into Pins to help maximize their holiday sales performance.

The hub includes links to a range of Pinterest resources and tools, including previous research reports, case studies, audience persona insights and more.

In addition to this, Pinterest has also published a new, 13-page holiday marketing guide, which outlines key usage stats, and underlines the case for Pinterest within your 2020 holiday marketing approach.

Indeed, like all social platforms, Pinterest is seeing increased usage in 2020 due to the global lockdowns to restrict the spread of COVID-19. The difference in Pinterest's case is that it's more specifically focused on shopping and product discovery - in some ways, Pinterest has replaced the physical shopping mall, providing a means for users to browse product displays, and options tailored to their sppecific interests.

Clearly, Pinterest is doing something right on this front - the platform is now up to 416 million active users, and is growing faster than Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter. Its refined focus on eCommerce is also helping guide users to more products, while Pinterest has previously noted that Pinners are looking to plan for the holidays much earlier in 2020 as people look forward to a time when the COVID-19 restrictions are eased and we can catch up with family and friends again.

Which may not necessarily be Christmas - but even so, holiday searches on Pinterest jumped 77% YoY in April, which included a 3x increase in searches for “Christmas gift ideas”, along with other queries like “holiday recipes” and “Christmas".

Clearly, Pinners are looking to get into a festive mood - which is why the platform could be great for your 2020 holiday promotions.

Pinterest's holiday guide outlines five key steps to take in mapping out your holiday Pin strategy:

There are some valuable notes here, and insights into audience segments, which may help you establish a more effective approach to Pin campaigns, if that's where you're looking.

You can download Pinterest's "Think outside the Black Friday box" holiday performance guide here, and access the Pinterest holiday hub at this link.