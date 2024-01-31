Pinterest Publishes New Agency Guide To Pin Marketing in 2024

Pinterest has published a new “Pinterest Predicts Agency Insights Guide”, which takes a more brand-specific look at the platform’s overall predictions report, and provides additional tips for marketers looking to tap into these trends.

The 26-page magazine-style guide includes a heap of pointers on how to maximize your Pin campaigns, by tapping into its data-backed trends, and angling your promotions in line with user behaviors.

And given the accuracy of Pinterest’s past predictions, it is worth taking note.

As explained by Pinterest:

“For the past four years, we’ve seen the majority of our trend predictions come true - 80%, in fact. And those trends start earlier and last longer than flash-in-the-pan viral moments on other platforms. On Pinterest, you have a longer runway to build deeper connections with your clients’ key demographics and get in front of them at the exact moment they’re ready to buy.”

You can download Pinterest’s full agency guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

The main focus of the new guide is how marketers can tap into Pinterest’s trend predictions, with a range of notes from various members of Pinterest’s creative team:

Pinterest has also included more general explainers and tips, which outline exactly how to build a Pin campaign strategy.

There are also case-study examples, technical insights (like how to use Pinterest’s API for Conversions), and overviews of rising trends.

There’s a lot to take in, and while some of it is fairly general, if you are serious about Pinterest marketing in 2024, it’s definitely worth downloading the guide, and reading through all the tips and notes, which will help to get you thinking, at the least.

And with 482 million users, and rising, who all come to the platform with purchase intent, it is worth considering the potential of Pins for your marketing efforts.

You can download Pinterest’s “Agency Guide to Pinterest Predicts 2024” here.