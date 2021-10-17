Pinterest Shares New Insights into Emerging Travel Trends as People Look Beyond the Pandemic

With the vaccine roll-out gaining significant momentum in many regions, people are now looking to get back to their regular, pre-COVID behaviors, with travel high on the agenda for many.

Nothing like months of lockdowns and restrictions to fire up your spirit of adventure, while at the same time, many prospective travelers have also been saving their money throughout the lockdown months, giving them more scope for escape with their upcoming holiday plans.

Which is definitely where people are looking, according to the latest data from Pinterest. Pinterest says that total travel searches across its platform are up 19% in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while at the same time, searches for specific destinations are down 14% over the same period.

As per Pinterest:

“Today’s travelers are increasingly guided by passions (like hiking, food or museums) or goals (like escaping the city or chasing summer), rather than specific destinations. For example, searches for “dream vacations destinations” are up 482% year over year.”

That, Pinterest says, gives travel marketers more opportunity to reach prospective travelers with new deals and offers, by enticing them with escape and adventure plans, aligning with the broader desire to get out and see the world once again.

Domestic travel, in particular, has been popular, and Pinterest has shared this map of the key destinations of focus among Pinners over recent months.

That could help to guide your thinking on how to market your travel programs and packages, as well as the items and elements that people will need to take with them on their new escapes.

And Pinners are definitely an open market in this respect:

“72% of people using Pinterest to plan travel have used the platform to decide on their destination for a trip. You can get your brand in the mix by meeting people when and where they’re searching.”

It’s been a difficult two years for travel and event marketers, but the light at the end of the tunnel does now seem to be in view, with new stats like these underlining the rising interest in getting away, which could lead to a much-needed boom in tourism as we move into the final months of 2021.

Hopefully, for those people and regions that rely on such, we are now on track to see a return to growth.

You can read Pinterest’s full travel report here.