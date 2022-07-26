 Skip to main content
site logo

Pinterest Shares New insights into Key Shopping Trends and Events Leading into the Holiday Season

Published July 26, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

It’s now 152 days till Christmas, and after two years of COVID disruptions, people are increasingly keen to celebrate a more normal holiday season - which could present significant opportunities for marketers.

Which many businesses need. Those same disruptions have reduced incomes across the board, and that could well make this a critical holiday season, in many ways, and for many different brands.

That’s underlined in the latest data from Pinterest, which has taken a look at emerging holiday trends, in order to highlight the key opportunities of the coming season.

As per Pinterest:

“The past two years forced people to reinvent how they celebrate the holiday season and in these challenging economic times, many are shopping early to help save ahead of the holiday rush. And while people’s gatherings might have shrunk the last couple years, they’re actually celebrating more often than before. 80% of holiday shoppers in Pinterest’s survey said they plan to have more “mini moments” throughout the holiday season, punctuating their bigger festivities with every chance they can get to celebrate, connect and create new traditions.”

According to Pinterest, that could mean that we see a range of celebrations and events this year, from big Halloween bashes and Thanksgiving potlucks to more intimate gatherings - “like gift-wrapping parties, or holiday movie nights.”

Pinterest holiday trends

These alternate celebrations, adapted as a result of COVID restrictions, are now also a part of new traditions, which could provide a broader range of marketing moments over the coming months.

With this in mind, Pinterest says that it’s important that marketers plan for multiple seasonal moments and opportunities, in order to maximize performance.

“In 2021, Pinterest advertisers who activated against multiple holiday moments saw a 4x higher increase in conversion rates than those who only activated for Christmas.”

That means that you need to start moving now to connect with all the key events.

Pinterest holiday trends

As you can see, Pinterest activity around the major shopping events starts months in advance, while there are many smaller moments in between that could also feed into your planning.

Pinterest advises brands to take note of these new celebrations where possible, and consider the various angles for your marketing. There may well be big potential, in many aspects, and it could be worth checking out the latest Pin Trends data to glean more insight into key interests and behaviors leading into the last months of the year.

If you’re looking for more insight, Pinterest also recently hosted a holiday webinar, in which it provided a range of notes and insights about the latest holiday shopping trends. 

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell