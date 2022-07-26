Pinterest Shares New insights into Key Shopping Trends and Events Leading into the Holiday Season

It’s now 152 days till Christmas, and after two years of COVID disruptions, people are increasingly keen to celebrate a more normal holiday season - which could present significant opportunities for marketers.

Which many businesses need. Those same disruptions have reduced incomes across the board, and that could well make this a critical holiday season, in many ways, and for many different brands.

That’s underlined in the latest data from Pinterest, which has taken a look at emerging holiday trends, in order to highlight the key opportunities of the coming season.

As per Pinterest:

“The past two years forced people to reinvent how they celebrate the holiday season and in these challenging economic times, many are shopping early to help save ahead of the holiday rush. And while people’s gatherings might have shrunk the last couple years, they’re actually celebrating more often than before. 80% of holiday shoppers in Pinterest’s survey said they plan to have more “mini moments” throughout the holiday season, punctuating their bigger festivities with every chance they can get to celebrate, connect and create new traditions.”

According to Pinterest, that could mean that we see a range of celebrations and events this year, from big Halloween bashes and Thanksgiving potlucks to more intimate gatherings - “like gift-wrapping parties, or holiday movie nights.”

These alternate celebrations, adapted as a result of COVID restrictions, are now also a part of new traditions, which could provide a broader range of marketing moments over the coming months.

With this in mind, Pinterest says that it’s important that marketers plan for multiple seasonal moments and opportunities, in order to maximize performance.

“In 2021, Pinterest advertisers who activated against multiple holiday moments saw a 4x higher increase in conversion rates than those who only activated for Christmas.”

That means that you need to start moving now to connect with all the key events.

As you can see, Pinterest activity around the major shopping events starts months in advance, while there are many smaller moments in between that could also feed into your planning.

Pinterest advises brands to take note of these new celebrations where possible, and consider the various angles for your marketing. There may well be big potential, in many aspects, and it could be worth checking out the latest Pin Trends data to glean more insight into key interests and behaviors leading into the last months of the year.

If you’re looking for more insight, Pinterest also recently hosted a holiday webinar, in which it provided a range of notes and insights about the latest holiday shopping trends.