Pinterest Shares New Insights into Trends Gaining Momentum on the Platform, and How Brands Can Tap into Key Shifts

Pinterest has provided a new overview of the key trends gaining traction on its platform, as well as some examples of how brands are using its evolving trend insights to formulate more effective Pin outreach.

In December last year, Pinterest published its ‘Pinterest Predicts’ report, which highlighted 30 trends that it predicted would become bigger movements in 2021, based on rising search activity and engagement.

Now, Pinterest says that it got most of these right, with its latest data showing that 80% of the trends it identified in that report gaining more traction throughout the year.

As explained by Pinterest:

“By offering brands a peek into the future - during the critical discovery mindset - Pinterest is helping advertisers connect more deeply with their audiences. Pinterest’s capacity to predict new habits and behaviors based on Pinner activity continues to grow and become a more prominent value-add for advertisers.”

Indeed, Pinterest is adding more tools on this front, including its very helpful Pinterest Trends tool, which enables you to search for any keyword and see how people are engaging with that topic in the app.

That same process is one element in how Pinterest’s data analysts have come up with its Pinterest Predicts overview, and Pinterest says that, based on its data, brands are seeing success by formulating strategies around key shifts.

Buick created a campaign around the Little Moments of Big Love trend based on research that people on Pinterest are celebrating even the smallest occasions. And although this trend was born from the parties and events category, that didn’t stop the auto brand from taking advantage, tapping into the insight that people were hosting movie nights under the stars. The campaign performance exceeded benchmarks, with 74% higher Video Completion Rate (VCR) compared to auto benchmarks.

Dawn took advantage of the rising trend Bland is Banned and launched a trend package based on the spiced-up recipe spike, resulting in 24% more efficient CPMs than the Household benchmark.

These are some practical, actionable examples of how you can use Pinterest’s insights to boost your on-platform performance, and clearly there is value in aligning with these trends, and Pinterest’s predictions, as a means to tie into rising user interests.

In addition to this, Pinterest also notes that trends last longer on its platform, with habitual shifts sustaining for 21% longer than on other networks.

“Most trends on the internet last about six months and then fade out. But not on Pinterest. Here, trends sustain monthly growth more than 20% longer than trends on the rest of the Internet. In other words, they’re not just a flash in the pan. Which means brands and creators who feature these trends benefit from content with a longer lifespan.”

Illustrating this, Pinterest has shared this trend chart showing search interest in ‘Forest resort’ over time.

Pinterest says that this trend, which is identified in its report, sustained growth for 13 months, as opposed to seeing a short-term spike.

That could make Pinterest trends an even more important consideration.

While Pinterest did lose some user growth momentum in the most recent quarter, the platform has seen a significant surge in interest amid the COVID-inspired eCommerce wave. For some, Pinterest became a replacement for the physical shopping mall during the lockdowns, which has helped it establish stronger bonds with users, and become a more important tool for product discovery and buying. Pinterest is looking to lean into this with expanded product tag options, and new features like Idea Pins to tie into video consumption trends.

In combination, they form a potentially potent combination for your eCommerce efforts, and the data here shows that Pinterest can be a great platform for learning about, and utilizing key shifts within your digital marketing approach.

You can check out Pinterest’s full predictions update here.