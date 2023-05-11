Pinterest Launches Simplified Pin Creation Flow, Adds Links in All Pins

Pinterest is looking to simplify its creation flow, by combining all of its creation features into a single stream, including functionality that up till now was only available in certain Pin formats.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Pinterest users will now be able to access features that were previously only available to certain Pin formats or users with a business account, including links, post-publish editing, and flexible aspect ratios. All content creators will also be able to include expressive features like music, text overlay, and stickers to their Pins.”

For example, up till now, when creating a Pin, you needed to choose Idea Pins to add video, but now, all of the features will be integrated into a single flow, so you won’t need to know which elements incorporate which posting features.

In addition to this, Pinterest is also rolling out enhanced metrics on Pins, including views and watch time, which will make it easier to track and measure Pin performance.

But maybe the biggest addition is the capacity to add links to all images and videos in the app. The ability to drive direct traffic from every Pin type will provide more capacity to use Pinterest as a referral marketing tool, helping to guide users back to your site, while also providing the capacity to buy in-app via Pinterest’s native product features.

On another front, Pinterest is also rolling out its paid partnership tool and product tagging using affiliate link options to more users.

Finally, Pinterest is also now enabling its emoji Reactions on all Pin types.

These are some interesting updates, which will improve the functionality of Pinterest, while also facilitating more business potential and revenue generation options in the app.

It’s worth considering how these new elements might fit into your Pin strategy, and how you can use each to best effect.