How to Rank a Website Locally: 29 Local SEO Tips to Improve Google Rankings [Infographic]

Published May 22, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to drive more local traffic to your website? Want to learn the local SEO rankings you need to concentrate your efforts?

Shane Barker shares his key local SEO tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Understanding positive ranking factors
  • Optimizing your Google Business page
  • Optimizing your website for local SEO
  • Local links and citations

Check out the infographic for more.

Local SEO infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

