Reddit Adds Dynamic Product Ads to Help Brands Reach Shoppers in the Discovery Phase

Reddit continues to refine its ad tools, this time through the addition of Dynamic Product Ads, which aim to help advertisers get their products in front of people in the discovery process.

As you can see in this example, Reddit’s Dynamic Product Ads enable advertisers to showcase their items within related subreddits, helping to reach consumers as they go looking for product recommendations.

As explained by Reddit:

“Reddit’s communities are naturally commercial – in fact, each month, an average of 40% of new conversations are related to purchase decisions and product categories. What’s more, 75% of shoppers say they can have genuine discussions about what products or brands to try on Reddit. Dynamic Product Ads serves the most relevant products to convert high user intent into action by connecting people with the products they’re looking for, at the very moment they’re looking for them.”

Indeed, Reddit has become a more common destination for product search, with millions of people now adding ‘reddit’ to their Google Search queries to get more honest takes, as opposed to trusting testimonials on product sites.

That’s part of the reason why Google recently signed a $60 million deal to access Reddit data, which it will also use within its AI projects. Indeed, according to Reddit, people added “reddit” to their search queries over 32 billion times in 2023, and it’s this element that Reddit’s now looking to tap into with this more advanced placement.

Dynamic Product Ads auto-populate in real-time, using images and pricing info from an advertiser’s catalog, ensuring that the most relevant matches are displayed within these placements.

The process will also enable retargeting, so you can display products that users have previously engaged with on your website, with both single image and carousel promotions available.

It's much like the similar dynamic product ad options available in other social apps, though with the added bonus of reaching a rising amount of shoppers who are augmenting their process with Reddit insights.

As such, it’s a logical, and potentially valuable advance for Reddit’s ad tools, which should help to drive better results with Reddit promotions.

Reddit says that Dynamic Product Ads are currently available in public beta, with English, German, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese languages supported.