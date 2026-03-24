Reddit introduces additional marketing tools designed for retailers

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Reddit announced new ad options that are designed to help retailers tap into rising product discussion in the app, as well as offer relevant deals to users who are already in the discovery process.

And with more people turning to Reddit for product research, it could be a valuable consideration. Reddit said in a press release that it’s seen a 40% year-over-year increase in the number of high-intent shopping conversations on the platform. In addition, the company said 84% of shoppers on Reddit feel more secure in their purchases after researching products on the platform.

Those are compelling stats, which will no doubt pique the interest of retail marketers.

First, Reddit announced Collection Ads, which will enable advertisers to include shoppable product tiles beneath a hero image in their promotions.

The format is similar to ad formats in other social apps. It will give viewers more options to choose from within a single ad, via a carousel feed of related product offerings.

Reddit is also testing Reddit-unique Community and Deal overlays, which integrate Reddit content into the ad experience.

These promotions will include notes that link back to products that are resonating with Reddit communities, such as "Redditors' Top Pick.” Meanwhile, pricing overlays will highlight discounts and other subreddit-relevant notes.

That essentially leans into the way that people are using Reddit for product research, and could help to better align product promotions with Reddit discovery.

Finally, Reddit also announced a new integration with Shopify, which will simplify catalog and pixel setups for Shopify merchants.

Reddit’s Shopify sales channel should make it easier for Shopify merchants to launch Reddit campaigns. It will also identify which products to show to Reddit users in order to help maximize promotional opportunities.

These are some handy additions, which provide more considerations for brands looking to lean into the rising use of Reddit for shopping insights.

And with Reddit results also showing up prominently in AI chatbot responses, these updates could provide more ways for brands to align with evolving shopper behaviors and ensure relevant placement.