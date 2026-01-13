 Skip to main content
X Provides Tips on How to Maximize Your Ad Campaigns

Published Jan. 13, 2026
Are you considering running ads on X this year?

Many advertisers have moved away from the Elon Musk-owned platform, but with 600 million users, and high engagement around live events, there is still opportunity in X ads, depending on your brand and product.

I mean, you do also have to be comfortable with the regular stream of controversies, like the latest Grok scandal that’s brought more criticism for the app. But if it makes sense for your brand, then these guide notes will help.

Over on the X Business website, there are a range of resources and insights to assist in your ad planning, which could go a long way towards helping you maximize your X ad spend.

First off, there’s this guide to setting up X ads, which includes notes on its changes to hashtags and @mentions.

X ads guide

Some simple tips, which will ensure that your ads align with X’s evolving AI targeting systems, and get your ads in front of more of the right people.

There’s also this overview of sales campaigns, which includes helpful notes on the learning phase, and how long you should run X campaigns for.

X ads guide

And finally, X also has a guide to app campaigns, which outlines various creative and targeting data elements.

X ads guide

Some handy overviews, which will help you get the most your of your X ads, which continue to evolve based on advanced AI matching.

View all | Post a press release
Latest in Social Marketing
