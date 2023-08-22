Reddit Launches Major Expansion of Interest Targeting for Reddit Ads

Reddit’s looking to provide advertisers with more ways to reach relevant audiences in the app, with a major expansion of its interest targeting categories, including a whole lot of new topics and subjects that will now be added to its interest targeting list.

As explained by Reddit:

“Interest targeting is our most popular form of targeting. That’s why we’re providing you with more control and transparency of your ad targeting and expanding the number of interests available to target from 66 to 152. We’ll be rolling out this update over the next few weeks, so be sure to check back on your campaigns to implement any targeting updates.”

Interest targeting, as it sounds, enables you to hone in on specific audiences based on the subreddits that they’re visiting, and the topics they’re engaging with. Rather than putting the onus on you to come up with relevant subreddit communities (i.e. “Community Targeting”), interest targeting does the heavy lifting in this respect for you, enabling you to select relevant interests from a basic list.

Which just got a lot bigger. Here’s a look at Reddit’s expanded interest targeting topics.

As you can see, you now have a lot more options to help reach relevant Reddit audiences, which could make it a lot easier to broaden your campaigns, based on key topics related to your products.

It could be a good way to improve your Reddit ad campaign performance, and ensure you get your promotions in front of the right users.

And with the holiday season coming up, now might be the time to start experimenting with Reddit ads, to see whether they deliver for your brand.

Reddit says the new interest categories expansion is being rolled out from this week. When you get access, you’ll see the update in new and existing ad groups.