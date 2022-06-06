Reddit Launches New 'Meet Your Maker' Marketing Case Studies Series

Have you considered Reddit for your marketing efforts?

If you have, you’ve also likely considered the how, with Reddit, in times past at least, not being the most obvious promotional option for brands, while its steadily expanding range of ad options also raises more questions as to the best approach for each business.

This might help - today, Reddit has announced a new video series that will highlight how various brands have successfully used the platform to boost their brand awareness and sales.

The new series, titled ‘Meet Your Maker’, takes an interview-based approach, providing direct insight from the marketing leaders at each brand.

As explained by Reddit:

“Hosted on the Reddit for Business microsite, and accompanied by downloadable expanded case studies, Meet Your Maker offers marketers a glimpse into the strategy and thinking behind best in class campaigns on Reddit. As an ongoing series, Meet Your Maker’s homepage will be updated regularly with new episodes and case studies spotlighting how brands are using Reddit in innovative and creative ways.”

It could be just the thing you need to get your head around Reddit ads, and the potential that they offer - and with over 50 million daily active users, in more than 100,000 active, engaged communities, there’s definitely potential for audience research and connection, in a range of ways.

Though it does seem that Reddit has taken a slight backwards step of late, in terms of usage.

At the end of 2019, Reddit reported having 430 million monthly active users, which it altered in 2020, instead reporting 52 million daily actives. There’s no definitive correlation between daily and monthly usage, so only Reddit would know for sure, but that likely points to a decline in users - unless only around 12% of its monthly users are logging in on a daily basis.

But even more recently, on Reddit Press site, it’s now reporting 50 million users.

Could it be that Reddit, like every other platform, has lost some ground to TikTok?

That would make sense. Reddit is a key source of memes and trends, which is also now TikTok’s bread and butter, and maybe that means that a few less people are now logging onto Reddit each day as a result.

Either way, scale isn’t the most relevant audience stat for most brands, and if you’re looking to get your promotions in front of a highly engaged, interested audience, there could be value in subreddit targeting - and these new case study notes could provide the tips you need to make the most of your efforts.

You can check out Reddit’s ‘Meet Your Maker’ series here, which will be regularly updated with new episodes as they become available.