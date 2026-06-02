Reddit launches video replies

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Reddit is rolling out another engagement option, offering video replies within comment threads and enabling users to share more direct video engagement in the app.

Reddit’s video reply option will give Redditors another way to interact with each other. The update will make it easier to add context to post replies, and could be especially handy for AMA posts, with the host able to share personalized responses in-stream.

As explained by Reddit: “This feature adds a new layer of expression to Reddit conversations, allowing users to reply with videos in addition to text, images, and GIFs. Whether it’s a quick tutorial, a face-to-face AMA reply, or something more creative, video in comments is designed to support richer, more dynamic conversations.”

Though at the same time, the option could lead to misuse as well, with users sharing inappropriate video responses to posts and updates, or using this as an expanded canvas to get more creative with their negative reactions to posts.

Reddit has recognized this, and said “video replies may be a better fit for some spaces than others.”

As such, the platform will allow subreddit moderators to disable the video reply option if they choose, in order to limit potential impacts.

It’s an interesting update for the app, which has seen a big rise in active users of late, as Reddit becomes a bigger source of insight, especially within the product discovery process.

Indeed, Reddit is now one of the most cited sources for AI chatbot answers. Its human-curated communities are proving to be an increasingly valuable resource on an increasingly robot-powered web.

Replies with videos will facilitate expanded capacity on this front, while also leaning into the expanding use of video content.

Reddit said the update is rolling out to mods from this week, with a wider launch planned for all public Reddit communities on June 11.