Reddit expands access to publisher tools

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Reddit is expanding the availability of its publisher tools, which provide additional ways for publishers to share content and analyze engagement.

Launched in September, the suite of tools includes expanded URL engagement insights and the capacity for publishers to sync RSS feeds to the app. In addition, these tools feature artificial intelligence-powered recommendations on which subreddits are best-suited for their content.

The tools were initially made available to a small subset of publishing partners, but now, Reddit is making them available to all approved media partners through open applications.

As explained by Reddit: “Any publisher who wants to grow their reach on Reddit can sign up, verify their domain, and get access to the Links tab in Reddit Pro for free as part of our public beta test.”

Reddit will verify that an applicant owns their domain, and inform successful applicants of approval within three days.

Reddit said hundreds of news media, lifestyle, and trade publications have already tested its expanded publishing tools. The company also said these features have helped publishers to expand their reach and deepen their engagement with users.

“Across publishers who have tested the tools since September, median post views increased 46% and profile views nearly doubled compared to their pre-tool baseline,” Reddit said in its announcement. “Additionally, median comments on publisher stories grew 48% in the period after publishers adopted the tool.”

Along with expanded access, Reddit said it’s also adding two new features:

Community snapshots: For each community discussing their links, publishers will be able to access a snapshot of rules, stats, and most discussed links.

Community notes: Publishers will be able to manage their own notes for each community directly in the Links tab in order to ensure better alignment with each discussion group.

Finally, Reddit is also expanding access to profile flairs to all Reddit Pro users, including publishers.

Profile flairs enable Reddit Pro users to highlight their posts with different content tags, making it easier to find relevant content.

“For publishers, this means they can organize the stories they've shared on Reddit so readers can come to their profile to browse coverage, find key reporting, and ask follow-up questions,” Reddit said.

These are some interesting tools, which could be helpful for publishers that are looking to tap into the rising popularity of Reddit.

And with the platform also becoming a key resource for AI chatbots, it could also provide another means for publishers to boost their chatbot response presence.