X adds Grok-powered insights to Ads Manager

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X has launched beta testing of its new Grok integration in Ads Manager, which should offer more artificial intelligence-powered guidance for promotions..

As shown in this image, originally posted on Threads by testingcatalog, some X advertisers were notified of the new beta test, which lets them ask xAI’s Grok chatbot for guidance on their ad approach. The update also includes new tooltips to help guide creation and ideas on how to generate ad creatives in-stream.

It’s the latest advance in X’s AI push.

In April, X launched its updated Ad Manager platform, rebuilt to offer AI-powered guidance at every level.

X said at the time that its reformed ad platform represents the biggest ad system update in the company’s history. The company also said its systems are now better able to understand user interests, and can therefore improve ad relevance and delivery in alignment with real-time trends in the app.

The integration of Grok is the next step. X owner Elon Musk told Digiday in August 2025that his eventual vision is that Grok will one day enable full advertising automation on the platform.

Which, Musk added, includes ad safety checks and content matching.

By building the chatbot into its ad platform, X is moving a step closer to what would represent agentic ad generation. That means the platforms would be using AI tools to build campaigns based on a systematic understanding of app’s audience and a grasp of what prospective customers might respond to.

AI tools are perfectly suited to this type of insight because of their capacity to assess a huge array of data signals. For example, an AI system can build persona matching based on users who’ve previously made a purchase from a brand, using the various profile and in-app activity indicators to come up with likely profile matches that are aligned with the same traits and interests.

With more than 550 million users, X has a lot of comparative data to solidify these insights. In addition, with AI tools able to assess such at scale, that should mean that xAI’s tools will be able to provide improved automated matches for ads.

X’s Grok chatbot integration will help to facilitate this, giving advertisers an always-on assistant to guide their thinking.