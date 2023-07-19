 Skip to main content
Reddit Publishes New Guide to Back-to-School Marketing in the App

Published July 19, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

If you haven’t already mapped out your back-to-school marketing campaign, you best get moving, and this new guide from Reddit could help in your planning, with a range of insights into what parents are seeking information on, and how they’re increasingly using Reddit to assist in their process.

The 56-page guide includes a range of pointers, which underline Reddit’s potential in this respect- among them being this:

Reddit is the #1 platform parents come to for candid and unvarnished advice.”

Reddit has indeed become a more prominent destination for product research and insight, in a wide range of areas, and according to Reddit, that also extends to parents, who regularly discuss all kinds of topics in communities like r/parenting, r/mommit, and r/askparents.

Reddit Back to School Insights 2023

So while it may not be the first platform that comes to mind when thinking of how to reach parents, it is actually gaining traction as a key information and reference source, with the U.S. and Germany seeing the biggest growth in on-platform parenting conversation.

Reddit Back to School Insights 2023

The new guide includes a range of insights into how parents are engaging in the app, and where to reach them, broken down by different age and schooling groups.

Reddit Back to School Insights 2023

The guide also highlights key parenting topics of discussion in the app:

Reddit Back to School Insights 2023

And what kinds of products they’re researching via subreddits:

Reddit Back to School Insights 2023

There are also notes on exactly when these conversations gain momentum, to assist in your campaign planning,

Reddit Back to School Insights 2023

It’s a handy overview, with a range of tips, case studies, and other notes that could help you optimize your back-to-school campaigns, on Reddit and in other apps.

Which is worth noting. While the focus is on Reddit itself, the notes here would be generically applicable, in terms of the information parents are seeking, and when they’re going looking for more insight.

It could be worth checking out - you can download Reddit’s full Back to School Insights Guide 2023 here.

image/svg+xml
