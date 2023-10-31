Reddit Shares an Overview of the Key Events to Plan for in 2024 [Infographic]

Yes, I know you’re still planning for the holiday push, and I know that 2024 seems like it’s still a long time away.

But it’s really not. 2024 is now just 61 days away, and with that will come a whole new year of planning and initiatives designed to maximize your business performance.

And if you’re thinking about 2024, this could come in handy.

This week, Reddit has published a listing of some of the key events to remember for the coming year, which could help to guide your seasonal marketing plans.

Some handy pointers, which could help to keep your strategy on track.