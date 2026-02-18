Reddit Shares Insight Into Rising World Cup Discussion

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

The FIFA World Cup is coming up in June this year, and it’s set to be a major focus for all social platforms, as fans come to engage with sports content, which is already a key driver of conversation.

And Reddit is looking to prepare marketers for the opportunity, by sharing a range of insights into World Cup engagement in the app, and what they can expect to see as the event gets underway in four months’ time.

Indeed, Reddit says that World Cup hype is already rising in the app.

As per Reddit: “World Cup anticipation has already generated 77M+ views to mentions of ‘FIFA World Cup’ in the U.S. over the past year, with conversation more than tripling year over year. Reddit is the 5th most Googled term in the U.S. and the #1 most cited source on AI platforms. When people research the World Cup, from tickets to tactics to travel, there’s a strong chance they land on Reddit and stay to read what other fans have to say.”

Which is a valid note for discovery overall, and the impact that Reddit now has on this element. But for World Cup discussion specifically, Reddit says that fans are discussing the upcoming event in various communities.

Reddit also notes that users are asking questions about the event within Reddit communities as well, which could present opportunities for brands to tap into demand and interest.

Essentially, Reddit says that the World Cup is “a cross‑category planning moment” for marketers, with discussions branching to travel, finance, entertainment, tech, and more.

Which spells opportunity for those who can map out their strategy, and implement an approach to capitalize on attention.

To help with this, Reddit has also identified the subreddits that are most likely to be of value for marketers, based on search engagement and discussion trends.

Those are: r/WorldCup, r/USSoccer, r/Soccer, and r/Sports, for direct discussion, while r/WNBA, r/UnsolvedMysteries, r/WC2026Tix, r/ValueInvesting, r/USMNT, and r/AndroidApps are also seeing significant bumps in activity related to the World Cup.

Some interesting notes, which could help you formulate a more effective plan to tap into the surrounding discussion of what’s set to be a major focus for many people later in the year.