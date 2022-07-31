 Skip to main content
Reddit Shares Insights into Usage by Parents and Students [Infographic]

Published July 31, 2022
With summer excitement winding down, back to school planning is now well underway for many, and it’s about to ramp up even further as we close in on the beginning of the new school year.

For brands, that means that now is the time to kick off your back to school campaigns, and tie-in promotions to reach this audience. Social platforms will likely play a key role in this - though one that likely hasn’t got as much consideration is Reddit.

Reddit says that it sees 85 million monthly views across parenting communities, and back to school discussion is now ramping up. That could make it worth testing out with your campaigns.

To provide more context, Reddit has shared these new insights on both parents and students, and how each audience engages in the app.

Reddit Back to School
Reddit Back to School

