Reddit Shares New Insights into How People are Seeking Home Insurance Information in the App [Infographic]

Published July 7, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

If you’re marketing home insurance, you need to be on Reddit… is something that I wouldn’t have anticipated ever writing, but there you go.

Based on new research from Reddit, there’s significant opportunity for insurers to connect with potential customers via the app. A rising number of people are searching for home insurance information within subreddits, which could present new opportunities to connect, and highlight the key benefits of your offerings.

Though you need to be careful, you need to be authentic. People go to Reddit for real opinions and insights, and while they do welcome brand interaction, they aren’t looking for the hard sell.

Some interesting notes – check out the infographic below.

Reddit insurance info

